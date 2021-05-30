Bennett: I'll work to form unity government with Lapid

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett announced this evening that he plans setting up a unity government with Yesh Atid chairman Yair Atid. Negotiating teams from the two parties will meet this evening and renew talks for a unity government.

Under the likely agreement, Bennett will serve as prime minister for the first two years, followed by Yair Lapid, who will be Minister of Foreign Affairs in the first two years. Blue & White's Benny Gantz will be Minister of Defense and Avigdor Liberman will be Minister of Finance, while Gideon Saar will be Minister of Justice, and Labor party leader Meirav Michaeli Minister of Transport.

Bennett said, "Over the past 30 months, the State of Israel has been in chaos with one election campaign after another."

"This political crisis is unprecedented. We can go to the fifth, sixth or tenth elections and break down the wall until our home falls on top of us, or we can stop the madness and take responsibility."

"This morning there was another attempt to form a right-wing government, publicly, with Gideon Saar first in rotation and Netanyahu second. Of course I gave my consent. The attempt failed because nobody believes that the promises will be kept. Mr. Netanyahu is no longer trying to form a right wing government because he knows he doesn't have one."

"So I announce today that I am working with all my might to set up a national unity government together with my friend Yair Lapid so that together, with the help of God, we will pull the state out of its tailspin and put it back on track. Yair and I differ on a number of substantial issues but we share a love for the country and we are ready to work on behalf of it. This government will only succeed if we work together, as a team."

The left here is not making an easy compromise that will make the former head of the Judea and Samaria Council the prime minister, and Gideon Saar, a prominent right winger, the Minister of Justice."

In response Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said to Bennett, "Nobody would have voted for you, if they had known what you were going to do."

