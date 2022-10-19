Channel 12 poll: Likud weakens as elections near

With two weeks remaining until Israel's Knesset elections on November 1, Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud is weakening in the latest opinion polls with neither block able to muster the 61-seat majority required to form a government.

In a Channel 12 News poll published yesterday, the Likud fell to 30 seats from 31 the previous week and from 35 seats at the start of the campaign. Interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party garnered 25 seats in the latest poll, followed by Itamar Ben Gvir's Religious Zionism, which has strengthened to 14 seats and the National Unity Party (Blue & White and New Hope) with 12 seats.

The Channel 12 News polls gives Shas eight seats, United Torah Judaism seven seats, Yisrael Beytenu six seats and Labor and Meretz five seats each. The three Arab parties - Ra'am, Balad and Hadash-Ta'al each win four seats and Ayelet Shaked's Zionist Spirit fails to pass the four seat threshold.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 19, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.