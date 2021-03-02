Covid cabinet approves reopening Ben Gurion airport

Israel's coronavirus cabinet has decided not to extend the closure of Ben Gurion airport beyond March 7. The decision still needs the approval of the full cabinet. The closure was imposed on January 26 in an attempt to prevent new Covid mutations from entering Israel.

The catalyst for the change is the March 23 elections and the understanding that it would not be possible to prevent Israelis from returning to the country to vote.

From Sunday onwards, Israel will likely allow 1,000 Israelis per day to return, rising to 3,000 a day from Sunday March 14. The exemptions committee will be dissolved. Those flying to Israel will be required to undertake one Covid test before boarding the flight and a second test before entering Israel. They will be allowed to isolate at home rather than in a hotel but may be asked to wear an electric bracelet.

Only Israelis who have been vaccinated and hold a green passport will be allowed to fly abroad and they will be exempt from isolation when returning home.

In the first stage, flights will only be permitted between Israel and a limited number of destinations, probably New York and other major US cities as well as London, Paris, Frankfurt and Kiev.

Israel's land border crossings with Egypt and Jordan will also reopen several times a week, to allow a limited number of people to pass through each way.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 2, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021