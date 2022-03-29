CRM marketing co Optimove buys UK co Kumulos

Israeli CRM marketing platform Optimove today announced its acquisition of Kumulos, a UK-based personalized messaging platform for mobile applications. The acquisition furthers Optimove’s efforts to expand the native messaging capabilities of its customer relationship management (CRM) marketing platform, which empowers brands to connect with existing customers. No financial details about the acquisition were disclosed.

Optimove helps data-rich brands across industries manage large-scale CRM marketing frameworks. By personalizing thousands of campaigns to hundreds of segments, Optimove allows brands to reach their customers with the right message on the right channel. Unlike other technologies that rely on common, rule-based orchestration, Optimove’s AI-driven solutions autonomously determine the next-best-action for each individual customer.

With a Customer Data Platform (CDP) at its core, Optimove offers marketing teams direct access to their customer data to build, test, and optimize hundreds of CRM campaigns weekly. The Kumulos acquisition bolsters Optimove’s AI engine, adding native mobile capabilities to allow brands to seamlessly orchestrate multichannel marketing journeys across web, email, and mobile channels.

Optimove founder and CEO Pini Yakuel said, "Our accelerated growth has been driven by building the most powerful orchestration ‘brain’ in the market on top of our CDP. "To support our next stage of growth, we will continue to add expanded capabilities to help marketers reach customers in many different ways. We already do this in email and Kumulos was a natural fit to offer this across mobile marketing as they provide an easy way to build out sophisticated mobile and web campaigns."

"We were already partnered with Optimove and share an open, collaborative culture, so integrating our technology into its UI as a fully native solution was seamless," said Bob Lawson, co-founder of Kumulos, who will assume the role of Director of Mobile Offering at Optimove. "Kumulos brings a unique blend of mobile messaging and engagement features to enable personalized mobile-first experiences for brands. Customers will be able to build these mobile campaigns and journeys directly from within Optimove from day one."

Kumulos co-founder Mark Petrie will also join Optimove, serving as director of engineering for mobile services. Kumulos is based in Dundee in Scotland.

Optimove, which raised $75 million last September, has 340 employees in Tel Aviv and Ukraine and will now invest in Scotland locations as an R&D center to complement its current development locations.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 29, 2022.

