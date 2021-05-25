Dan to open third Haifa hotel

Dan Hotels (TASE: DANH) is to manage the Mirabel Plaza in Haifa. Formerly the Crowne Plaza, the 100-room hotel is owned by Moshe Mano's Mano Holdings, which has leased the hotel to Dan for 15 years.

The hotel, which will reopen in July 2021, is located in Central Carmel where Dan already operates two other hotels - the Dan Carmel and the Dan Panorama.

The new hotel will be the 17th in Dan's nationwide chain of hotels.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 25, 2021

