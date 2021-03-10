Datto buys Israeli cybersecurity co BitDam

US cybersecurity company Datto Inc. (NYSE: MSP) is acquiring Israeli cybersecurity company BitDam, sources close to the deal have told "Globes." No official announcement has yet been made and the amount of the deal is unknown.

The company was founded in 2015 by CEO Liron Barak and her husband CTO Maor Hizkiev and according to Start-Up National Central (SNC), BitDam is one of only 11% of Israeli tech companies to be founded a woman and one of only 4% in the cybersecurity sector. Both Barak and Hizkiev served in the IDF 8200 intelligence unit. The company has 30 employees in its offices in Tel Aviv and New York.

BitDam has developed protective tools to defend against attacks from files, links or malicious text in emails through all communications devices. The company's product allows users to open files in a protected environment and alerts the user is there is an anomaly and a potential attack.

BitDam has raised $3.5 million to date in a financing round led by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP) founder Marius Nacht, and former Microsoft Israel development center president and IGP founder Moshe Lichtman. The last known financing round was in 2017.

Datto is traded on the NYSE at a market cap of $4 billion and has 1,600 employees. This will be Datto's first Israeli acquisition.

