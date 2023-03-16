Demonstrators arrested amid latest day of protests

It has been another day of disruption and demonstrations against the government's planned judicial overhaul. Last night President Isaac Herzog presented his compromise outline plan, which was backed by the Histadrut, Israel Business Forum, Manufacturers' Association and leading Israeli businesspeople and opposition leaders but rejected out of hand by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the ruling coalition.

RELATED ARTICLES Netanyahu rejects President's judicial reform compromise

The leaders of the protest movement have announced that until the legislative process is halted, the demonstrations will continue, saying they "Appreciate President Isaac Herzog for his sincere efforts to prevent a rift in the nation. Instead of shelving and stopping the authoritarian laws, the government continues to race towards a coup d'état. This is the moment of truth for Israelis to come out and save Israeli democracy."

Police acted forcefully this afternoon after demonstrators blocked the Ayalon South highway in Tel Aviv, arresting 10 people before successfully reopening the road. Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv remains blocked although several roads in Jerusalem including Begin Highway, previously blocked by demonstrators, have reopened. In Haifa medical staff are currently marching through the city under the slogan of "There is no health without democracy."

Earlier in the day highways were blocked at Ra'anana North, the Elyakim Bridge, Hod Hasharon and Yokneam Junction. A driver attacked demonstrators at the Aluph Sade Interchange. Demonstrators near the Beit Yehoshua junction claimed a driver tried to run them over.

A major rally is planned in the late afternoon and early evening in Beersheva.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 16, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.