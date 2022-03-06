Discount Bank puts hold on NIS 4m for Netanyahu legal aid

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) has announced that it is putting a hold on the NIS 4 million donated to former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu until it has received a legal opinion on the funds from either the Attorney General or Knesset legal advisor.

The funds were raised through a crowdfunding campaign on behalf of Netanyahu's legal needs, set up by journalist and former MK Yinon Magal through the Musari NGO, following reports of Netanyahu's plea bargain negotiations. The aim of the campaign was to reach NIS 5 million.

But as first reported by the national orthodox news website "Srugim," Discount Bank, which manages the account, is not prepared to release the money until it has been approved by the legal authorities.

Musari has also said that it will not transfer the money to Netanyahu without approval from the Knesset legal advisor or Ethics Committee.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 6, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.