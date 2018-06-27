search
eBay Israel plans layoffs

27 Jun, 2018 11:11
Cuts among the 330 employees at the Netanya development center will be part of eBay's worldwide streamlining.

eBay Israel is set to lay off employees as part of a worldwide streamlining and reorganization plan, sources inform "Globes." eBay Israel has 330 employees at its development center in Netanya.

The source told "Globes" that the extent of the layoffs worldwide is not yet known.

eBay Israel said in response, "As a company we implement ongoing evaluations of our business initiatives and investments in order to continue to lead the company to long-term success."

The planned layoffs will be the second shockwave to hit eBay Israel recently after the departure of the eBay Israel general manager Yuval Matalon after ten years with the company. He was replaced by Moti Eliav, who joined eBay Israel's development center in 2016 as software development manager.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 27, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

