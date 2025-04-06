eToro defers IPO amid market turmoil

Israeli trading platform eToro, headed by founder Yoni Assia, has decided to freeze its flotation plans, US news website Axios reports. The company, which planned to begin a round of meetings with investors this week, has halted the move, because of the volatility on the financial markets stemming from the trade war started by US President Donald Trump.

The postponement of the flotation is surprising, given that eToro reported impressive growth in its revenue last year to $12.6 billion, triple the figure for 2023, and a net profit of $192.4 million, 1,160% higher than in the previous year. According to information revealed by "Globes", the company planned to raise $300-400 million at a pre-money valuation of $4.5 billion, a valuation considerably lower than the market cap of its US rival Robinhood.

Among other prominent companies that, according to CNBC, have postponed planned IPOs because of current market conditions are Swedish fintech company Klarna, US event ticket sales platform SubHub, and US online physiotherapy company Hinge Health.

