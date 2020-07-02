easyJet resumes Tel Aviv flights

UK low cost carrier easyJet has resumed flights to and from Tel Aviv. Yesterday on July 1 an easyJet flight from London, Luton landed in Israel and later returned to the UK - the first easyJet flight to land in Israel since March. Another Tel Aviv - London, Luton flight is scheduled for today.

Before the Covid-19 crisis, easyJet operated two daily flights between Tel Aviv and London Luton, but only five weekly flights are scheduled for this month. The carrier hopes to raise the number of flights next month and also restart flights to other European destinations such as Milan, Rome, Amsterdam, Paris and more.

However, easyJet and other carriers will find it difficult to reintroduce flights while the Covid-19 pandemic rages and governments continue to impose rigorous restrictions. At present no foreigners are allowed into Israel until at least August 1 and Israelis returning from abroad must undergo 14-days compulsory self-isolation. Moreover, due to the rising number of new virus cases in Israel, Israelis are barred from entering many countries worldwide including EU member countries.

With all these international restrictions, it is remarkable that there are as many as nearly 30 international flights today arriving and departing from Ben Gurion airport. Air France and Swiss have reintroduced flights from Paris and Zurich respectively over the past few days and other carriers flying regularly to Israel include Lufthansa, Turkish Airlines, Air Europe, Aeroflot, Wizz Air, Ryanair, Aegean, Air Canada, and Delta as well as United and Ethiopian Airlines, which have flown to Israel from Newark and Addis Ababa respectively throughout the crisis.

Israir and El Al have canceled all scheduled flights but have been flying abroad regularly according to demand, although El Al has had to cancel flights over the past 24 hours due to sanctions by pilots. Arkia has grounded its entire fleet.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 2, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020