easyJet unit easyHotel to open 3 Tel Aviv hotels

UK low-cost airline easyJet's hotel unit easyHotel plc has announced that it plans to open three hotels in Tel Aviv.

The Group has signed a 20-year exclusive franchise agreement with Easymalon Ltd to support the brand's development in Tel Aviv. The company says that the agreement includes the development of three initial hotels in prime locations across the city, totaling 667 rooms. The hotels are expected to open by late 2022.

easyHotel CEO Guy Parsons said, "I am pleased to report further progress on our strategy as we continue to expand our network of super budget hotels in city-center locations, both in the UK and across international markets. The board believes that the current economic uncertainties will continue to present attractive investment opportunities for the brand and we look forward to announcing further updates in due course."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 8, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019