Elbit becomes Israel's most valuable co on Wall Street

Defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) has taken over as the most valuable Israeli company traded on Wall Street. The company's share price is currently 1% lower, giving a market cap of $22.5 billion.

Led by CEO Bezhalel Machlis, Elbit has been boosted by the war between Russia and Ukraine and increased defense procurement by European countries, and since October 2023 by the war in Israel. Elbit's share price rose by 70% in the second half of 2024 and a further 70% since the start of 2025.

Elbit Systems has leapfrogged cybersecurity company Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP), which until last week was Israel's most valuable company on Wall Street. But the company's share price fell sharply after publishing its second quarter results, and it is currently trading down 0.5%, with a market cap of $20.6 billion.

On the face of it, cybersecurity company CyberArk Software (Nasdaq: CYBR) should be the most valuable company on Wall Street after Palo Alto Networks agreed to buy it at a valuation of $25 billion. But the deal is mainly in Palo Alto stock, which has fallen sharply since the acquisition was announced. CyberArk is currently trading down 0.48%, giving a market cap of $20.5 billion.

The fourth most valuable Israeli company on Wall Street is Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA), which was for many years the most valuable company. Teva's share price has fallen 30.2% in 2025, after doubling in value in 2024.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 5, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.