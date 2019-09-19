Gantz: I'll set up broad, liberal national unity gov't

The Blue and White Party held its first meeting for its Knesset members following the elections to the 22nd Knesset. Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz opened the meeting by saying, "I came from the annual memorial ceremony for President Shimon Peres. I knew him personally, and I thought that he always had the good of the people and future generations in mind. We should all have the good of the people in mind. After the election campaign forced on Israel, the people chose unity and putting Israel before everything. Blue and White won the elections - Blue and White is the largest party. According to the figures of the Central Elections Committee, we have 33 Knesset seats, and Netanyahu doesn't have the political balance of forces on his side that he wanted, and for which he dragged all of us into elections."

Commenting on the advanced negotiations for a unity government, with or without Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Likud, Gantz said, "Israelis wanted a unity government after the last elections, and they wanted one today, too. I intend to form a broad liberal unity government that will express the will of the people and our promise to the public. We will bring about a change in priorities and heal society, with all of its parts.

"The work of forming the government has begun, and we won't surrender to any dictates. We'll listen carefully to everyone. The negotiations will be guided by me and managed with judgment. It will require patience, determination, and standing on known principles. There are and will be no shortcuts," Gantz declared.

Gantz also needled Netanyahu, saying, "You don't form a unity government with blocs and spin; you do it with statesmanship, responsibility, and seriousness." He finished his speech on a positive note, saying "I intend to act as I said and in the spirit of the note I placed between the stones in the Western Wall: "Grant us peace, make peace among us."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 19, 2019

