Gasoline prices in Israel to rise Mon night

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise on Monday night at midnight December 1, 2020 by NIS 0.09 to NIS 5.43, the Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources has announced. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants will remain NIS 0.21.

This latest rise follows a fall of NIS 0.16 over the past two months. The price of gasoline in Israel has risen from a low point of NIS 4.79 in May, in the height of the Covid-19 economic crisis.

The rise stems from a rise in oil prices on world markets, mainly since the US presidential elections.

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Eilat where there is no VAT will rise by NIS 0.08 to NIS 4.65 on Monday night. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants in Eilat will remain NIS 0.18.

