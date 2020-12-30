Gasoline prices in Israel to rise Thu night

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise on Thursday night at midnight January 1, 2020 by NIS 0.08 to NIS 5.51 per liter, the Ministry of Energy has announced. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants will remain NIS 0.21.

This latest price hike follows a rise of NIS 0.09 last month and fall of NIS 0.16 over the two months before that. The price of gasoline in Israel has risen from a low point of NIS 4.79 in May, in the peak of the Covid-19 economic crisis.

The rise stems from a 10% rise in oil prices on world markets, which has been partly offset by the strengthening of the shekel.

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Eilat where there is no VAT will rise by NIS 0.07 to NIS 4.71 on Thursday night. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants in Eilat will remain NIS 0.18.

