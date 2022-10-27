HP merges Scitex into Indigo, lays off 150

HP is streamlining its digital printing activities in Israel by making Scitex part of the HP Indigo Division, rather than HP industrial. As part of the process, 150 people will lose their jobs, mainly in development, administration and finance. Scitex was one of the founding fathers of Israel's tech industry. Indigo has offices in Ness Ziona and Kiryat Gat.

Scitex currently manufactures digital printing machinery for the product packaging and signs market. Headquartered in Netanya, it has been managed until recently as an independent unit with a R&D center, finance, services and marketing departments, similar to Indigo. Scitex also has a manufacturing plant in Caesarea for its printing machinery and plants for producing ink in Kiryat Gat and Puerto Rico.

Scitex said, "At this stage we cannot expand on the relationship of activities with HP Industrial. The company continues to renew and produce value for its customers while focusing on encouraging digitalization processes for the entire industry, in various ways, through advanced technology."

Scitex was founded in the late 1960s by Efi Erez as a producer of textile manufacturing machinery. In 1979, the company changed its focus to image printing with the aim of perfecting the process of producing the plates in the digital pre-press process. In 1980, the company held a Nasdaq IPO after which it acquired several digital printing and wide-format printing companies. The company split into two divisions, one of which was acquired by Canadian-Israeli company Creo, while the other, Scitex Vision was acquired by HP in 2005 for $230 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 27, 2022.

