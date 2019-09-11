iPhone 11 Israel release date and prices published

Following last night's presentation of the new iPhone 11 by Apple CEO Tim Cook, the release date and prices have been published in Israel.

Istore will begin selling the smartphone device on September 26 and says that prices will be similar to the new models launched last September. iPhone 11 prices will begin at NIS 3,500 with the PRO model prices beginning at NIS 4,700.

The iPhone 11 will also be launched by iDigital on September 26 and presumably other retail chains will offer the new models from a similar date.

The iPhone 11 has a 6.1 inch screen and will come in six colors (purple, white, green, yellow, black and red) with two cameras and an improved quality battery to ensure a longer life. There will be an emphasis on face recognition technology. Prices in the US of the basic iPhone 11 model will start at $700.

The more elaborate PRO model has a 6.5 inch screen and will come in four colors (grey, green, white and gold). The model includes three cameras, an improved battery and facial recognition working from three angles. Prices in the US start from $1,000 with an extra $100 for the Max model.

