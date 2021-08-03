Isolation imposed for Israelis returning from US, Greece

Ben Gurion airport may not be closed but it is becoming more and more difficult for Israelis to travel abroad without needing to isolate when they return. From August 11, 18 countries will be included in the lengthening list of countries that require Israelis returning home to enter compulsory seven days isolation, even if they are vaccinated.

The 18 countries include the two most popular destinations for Israelis: Greece and the US. The other 16 countries include France, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, Ukraine, Iceland, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Egypt, Cuba, and Tanzania.

In addition there is a list of 'red' high infection rate to where Israelis are unable to fly without permission from the exceptions committee and must enter 14 days isolation when returning to Israel. These countries include the UK, Cyprus, Turkey, Russia and Georgia.

