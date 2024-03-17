Israel Aerospace signs Czech radar maintenance deal

Israel Aerospace Industries and the Czech Ministry of Defense have signed a contract for sustainability and maintenance for the Czech MMR radars. The contract is valid for 20 years and includes Czech companies, which will be responsible for a wide range of processes as local subcontractors.

IAI Elta VP& GM Air Defense & Naval Systems division Eyal Shapira said, "IAI's MMR radar is part of all the State of Israel’s defense systems, and has proven its accuracy and precision again and again, saving many lives over the years. These systems will provide the Czech Republic with the most advanced protection for its citizens. We are proud of the important degree of cooperation achieved with local companies: the knowledge- and technology-sharing will help both our countries and provide more precise aerial surveillance. The advanced Czech Republic radars can simultaneously identify and classify hundreds of targets, detect unmanned platforms, missile barrages, rockets, and other new threats in the arena."

The MMR radars can handle multiple operations conducting different missions at the same time: air-defense against aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and drones, artillery ranging against various enemy targets, identification and localization of enemy rocket, artillery, and mortar fire - and all this while identifying the firing and expected target location, and guiding interceptor missiles against these threats.

The MMR radar is the ‘brain’ behind the most advanced Air defense systems such as the Barak, Iron Dome, and David’s Sling: to date, over 200 systems have been sold to customers around the world. The MMR radar, has proven operational experience in Israel and provides air-defense and air situation picture to users around the world, and is interoperable with NATO systems.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 17, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.