Israel Aerospace lays cornerstone for Beersheva campus

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) today held a cornerstone laying ceremony for the construction of its new land military systems development and production center in Beersheva, which will house 500 employees. IAI's land military systems division is in the forefront of global technology in areas like robotics and autonomous ground warfare and ground radar systems such as Drone Guard for locating and disrupting drones, and radar for border protection. IAI will invest NIS 100 million in the new plant, which is scheduled to open in 2027.

The new center will be part of IAI's ELTA Systems unit, which develops aircraft radar systems, intelligence systems for aircraft, electronic warfare systems and communications systems.

Land military systems represent 15% of global defense budgets and the market is growing at an annual rate of 6%. The field includes technologies for autonomous combat, which has aroused interest from advanced armies including the US and the IDF.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 15, 2024.

