Israel approves cheaper antigen tests for airport arrivals

Israel's Covid cabinet has relaxed the health requirements for both returning citizens and foreign tourists, before departing for the country. From Friday, passengers arriving in Israel can present a negative antigen test from the previous 24 hours, instead of the current requirement of a negative PCR test from the previous 72 hours.

Passengers landing at Ben Gurion airport and Israel's other border entry points will still be required to undergo a PCR test at the airport and remain in isolation until the results are received (within 24 hours).

This decision has been taken, even though Covid infections are on the rise in Europe, to ease the way for travelers because antigen tests are significantly cheaper than PCR tests.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 25, 2021.

