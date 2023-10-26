Israel conducts targeted raid into Gaza

IDF forces under the command of the Givati Brigade conducted a targeted raid last night into the northern region of the Gaza Strip. The raid was part of the preparation of the next stage of fighting.

As part of the raid, the forces located and attacked many Hamad terrorists and destroyed terror infrastructures and anti-tank missile launch areas. At the end of the operation the IDF forces returned to base.

RELATED ARTICLES Israel agrees to US request to delay Gaza invasion - report

The IDF Spokesperson said, "Overnight, the IDF conducted a targeted raid using tanks in the northern Gaza Strip, as part of preparations for the next stages of combat."

This morning the IDF says fighter jets hit 250 Hamas sites, including a missile launcher next to a mosque and kindergarten, while the Israel Navy struck a rocket launcher in Khan Younis.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 26, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.