Israeli customer interaction co Yellzz raises $1m

Israeli startup Yellzz , which is developing a marketing platform enabling advertisers and businessowners to interact instantly with customers searching online for service, announced a $1 million financing round from Rami Bader, the Nielsen Innovate fund, and the Israel Innovation Authority. The company will use the money to increase its activity with global partners and extend its technological development and international sales.

Yellzz's platform enables small and medium-sized business owners advertising on websites and online bulletin boards, such as Marketplaces, to be proactive and interact with potential customers at the exact moment when the customers are looking for the service or product offered by the business, instead of waiting for customers to contact them.

The technology, which has been installed on websites and online bulletin boards, creates an immediate and simple smart connection between buyers and sellers. The process takes place in real time at the moment that the customer needs information or help in the purchasing process. For example, when a customer is looking for an electrician for an urgent repair, the system looks for the most relevant electrician according to a range of criteria, such as professionalism, location, availability, and so on. The electrician will receive an alert on his or her mobile phone. If the customer is interested, they can communicate through the website, where the electrician can answer the customer's questions and offer his or her services.

Yellzz founder and CEO Moshe Avlagon says, "If businessowners or sales managers take the initiative and are more proactive vis-à-vis relevant customers at the right time, when they need information or help in the process of selecting the product or service, they will get more customers, give better service, and increase their business's sales. Yellzz was founded in order to enable businessowners to reach the parties relevant to them and initiate contact with potential customers digitally looking for their services, as the businessowners would do in the real world. We enable business owners on websites with dozens or hundreds of advertisers offering a similar product or service to stand out and promote themselves by directly contacting a customer looking for their services, instead of sitting and waiting for the customer to call them."

Nielsen Innovate CEO Dov Yarkoni says, "The proactive approach is the future of business-customer relations in the coming decades. We are delighted to invest in a technology making it easier for businessowners to communicate with potential customers and making it easier for the potential customers to obtain relevant information in real time. We believe that Yellzz will have a significant impact on society as a whole, so we regard it as an accessory for masses of people all over the world."

Yellzz, based in Caesarea, was founded in 2017 by Avlagon in order to proactively connect businessowners and advertisers with potential customers. The technology developed by Yellzz is installed in websites and advertising bulletins. It enables customers to obtain offers of the service that they are looking for in real time from the advertisers themselves. Yellzz has both global customers in various markets and customers in Israel.

