Israeli no-code automation co Torq raises $50m

Israeli no-code automation platform Torq (formerly Stackpulse) has announced the completion of a $50 million Series B financing round led by Insight Partners, with participation from SentinelOne and existing investors GGV Capital and Bessemer Venture Partners. The round brings bringing Torq’s total funding to $78 million.

Torq was founded in 2020 by CEO Ofer Smadari, CTO Leonid Belkind and CINO Eldad Livni. The three founders sold their previous startup Luminate to Symantec in 2019 for an estimated $200 million.

Smadari said, "Torq's accelerated customer growth proves that a new approach to automation is essential for security teams seeking to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow."

Torq provides security teams with a single, no-code platform for connecting security infrastructure and communication tools and automating workflows across these systems. By delivering intelligent automation, and data transformation in an intuitive visual interface, Torq helps security teams accelerate threat response and remediation, and deliver protection at the speed of modern business.

The company said that the funding validates Torq’s vision that effective automation delivers invaluable security outcomes. The Torq platform improves every aspect of an enterprise security program, from application security and continuous vulnerability management, to supply chain security, identity and access management, and cloud security remediation. Customers using Torq reduce the complexity of their security operations, and gain more value from their existing security investments - resulting in stronger protection for their data, employees and customers.

The funding will enable Torq to meet the rapidly increasing demand from enterprise customers and managed security service providers for its products.

