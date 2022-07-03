Israeli startups raised $1.6b in June

Israeli startups raised $1.6 billion in June 2022, according to press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

Israeli privately-held tech companies raised a record $25.6 billion in 2021, according to IVC, more than double 2020's figure of $10 billion, which was itself a record. Israeli startups raised $5.6 billion in the first quarter of 2022, according to IVC, slightly off pace to exceed last year's record. Startups raised only $750 million in April, an extremely low figure that was partly attributed to the Passover holidays, which fell during the month, followed by $1.75 billion in May.

RELATED ARTICLES Israeli startups raised $1.75b in May

Thus Israeli startups raised $4.1 billion in the second quarter of 2022 and $9.7 billion in the first half of the year, considerably below last year's figure, as the global slowdown and fall in the share prices of publicly traded companies begins to bite in the privately held tech company sector. Nevertheless, this figure is still well above 2020, when a record $10 billion was raised in the entire year.

In June, the major financing rounds that were completed were led by sports analytics company Pixellot, which raised $161 million. Data analytics company Coralogix raised $142 million, AI healthcare solutions company Aidoc raised $110 million, 4D imaging radar company Vayyar raised $108 million, and cybersecurity company Perimeter 81 raised $100 million.

Other major financing rounds were completed by HR flexibility platform Gloat, which raised $90 million, lab grown diamonds company Lusix also raised $90 million, cybersecurity company Cyolo raised $60 million, and sales platform DealHub raised $60 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 3, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.