Israel's YouTube empire builder

This summer, the US witnessed a historic watershed: linear television views (broadcast and cable networks) fell in July to less than 50% of total TV viewing, according to Nielsen data. Streaming services views jumped to approximately 39%, with YouTube leading the way with 9.2% of the total TV viewership, compared to 6.7% in July 2022. These figures will oblige quite a few media people to rethink their working models. But one outlier will be Eyal Baumel, who is apparently the most senior Israeli in the US content creator sector. Baumel is president and partner at Yoola, which is, as he puts it is, "a company that helps YouTube channels grow, and make more money from the platform using all kinds of tools." The 3,000 YouTube channels Yoola manages are responsible for about 10 billion views every month.

Among other things, Baumel is the one who transformed Like Nastya (Anastasia Radzinskaya) from a YouTube starlet with several million views a month, into an empire with 320 million subscribers, a billion monthly views and $1 million in monthly revenue from YouTube alone. Over the past three years, Like Nastya has made $70 million from its total activity. These days Baumel is working with the actor Noah Schnapp (star of the series "Strange Things") on launching a shoe collection, and is about to introduce the Chinese market to the world's leading YouTuber, MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson), who has 179 million subscribers - and counting.

"It took me almost two years to work out the deal with MrBeast, and many times along the way it almost fell through," says Baumel. "This is the longest deal I've worked on in my life, but by the end of the year we’ll launch his brand there."

Was there a moment you thought it might not happen?

"There were many moments. He also became so huge and so busy, he was blowing up like crazy, and everything he touched was successful, there isn’t a video of his that doesn’t hit 100 million views. The numbers are unbelievable. The Super Bowl has 120 million views, and he does that with every video. He also goes 'all in' - spends $2.5-3 million on each video. Those are TV company numbers."

For those not in the know, MrBeast, who was included in Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People for 2023, is a YouTuber and philanthropist who became famous for stunt and challenge videos. He broke out in 2017 with a video that racked up 100,000 views in 44 hours, and in November 2022 he dethroned Swedish video gamer PewDiePie after almost a decade as the world's leading YouTuber. Most of MrBeast’s content today is dedicated to philanthropy, for example, his "1,000 Blind People See for The First Time" video, where he surprised people around the world by funding their cataract surgeries, and filmed their reaction after the surgery (150 million views), or when he donated $3 million in hearing aids for his video "1,000 Deaf People Hear for The First Time" (110 million views). Along with praise, MrBeast is also criticized for turning charity into entertainment, and exploiting poverty for his own personal benefit.

How do you even know each other?

"Two years ago, a friend from Los Angeles called me and told me: MrBeast wants to talk to you. A few hours later, he called to say he was about to launch his localization system (foreign-language translation). For two hours, he just asked me questions like 'How did you do that', or 'What’s your opinion about the next thing'. We started to correspond and talked a few more times. At one point I asked him what about China, one of the largest video markets in the world. I explained to him what we had done there, and he sent me to talk to his manager."

Baumel says the manager delayed things somewhat, so he suggested to MrBeast that just the two of them meet. A year after being introduced, they met in Los Angeles, "and closed all the details within five minutes. We concluded that I will take his content and build his brand in China, one of the few places in the world where there is no YouTube. It's all local social networks. 1.4 billion people with a strong economy and a crazy video scene. It’s very difficult for foreigners, but a huge opportunity."

How did you get to know the Chinese market?

"In 2016, I went there for three weeks. I bought 100 bags of Dead Sea salt wrapped in Yoola logo paper, and went to meet all the platforms; there are a lot, each with 200 or 500 million users. The problem is that these platforms don’t share revenue with creators the way YouTube does, and that's the biggest challenge. You have to build your brand, and then work with advertisers and products. As a foreigner, it's very difficult, and the amounts are much lower." What's the trick?

"You need content that has very low language barriers and culture barriers. Things must be very visual and universal. That's why MrBeast can succeed there, because he brings things that everyone can understand."

Power shifts to the algorithm

Baumel and Yoola's most notable success story is that of Anastasia Radzinskaya (Like Nastya ), now nine years old. "When she was two and a half years old, her parents, who were still living in Russia and had started uploading videos, contacted us and asked for help with YouTube. We started working with them, and we saw that she has a million views a month from America and a million from Russia, but the million from America was bringing in seven or eight times more.

"We decided to try to get more views from Western locations, and to translate the content into all different languages. Every language we translated to - English, Spanish, Portuguese - was successful. Today we stand at 15 languages. When I saw that her numbers were rising consistently, I went to Nastya's parents and said, ‘let's build a franchise like Disney.’

"It was 2017, and that was relatively new. Up until then YouTubers sold t-shirts, at most. We built a line of 20 products that were sold at Walmart and Target stores all over the US. From inflatable balloons to hygiene products, toys and clothes. At one point they asked me to be her manager. Now, I'm not a talent manager, I'm a CEO of a company. I asked myself, ‘Should I become the manager of a four-and-a-half-year-old girl whose parents barely know English, and I don't know Russian’? But I decided it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

What was the first thing you did?

" The most important thing was to build a holistic system, because she was a YouTube star, but apart from the kids who saw her, no one knew who she was. We had to do public relations, so that decision-makers would get to know her, then build a product line, and make content for other platforms as well, like TikTok. We brought in a toy company, and we also worked on an animated series with Will Smith.

"It was about the time that Will Smith got into YouTube and was a YouTuber himself, so he was very interested in this world. I came to the meeting, and I explained that an animated series was the best way to keep her character young. Will and his team are people who are open to ideas that are different than what they do, and they really liked the idea, there was a really good connection. I’ve met famous people, but this was something else. He sits in the room with you, and he has such charisma, and he makes everyone feel good. He's interested, asks questions. We signed a deal, and his studio will produce an animated show based on the Nastya character.

Any other plans ?

" In November we’re going to tour six cities in Australia and New Zealand. We’re now doing something with her and Dolce & Gabbana. At the end of the day, every YouTuber has a life cycle. No one can last 20 years. The average of even the most successful is two years - and she’s been doing it for much longer."

What’s the biggest difference between 2016, when you started at Yoola, and what’s happening in the market today?

" The algorithm has taken all the power. The power is no longer with the creators. Take TikTok for example; this was the first time viewers were told, 'Don't tell us what you want, we'll tell you'. No need to search and no need to follow -- just open the app. It was the shift in content consumption habits.

"Because they were so successful, YouTube felt they had no choice and had to copy it. I've never seen them panic the way were scared of TikTok, changing direction and being so aggressive.

"In our industry, we always talk about the gatekeepers. In Hollywood, it's the producer sitting in the office. In music, it's the label that has to be convinced to sign you, because otherwise you won't get on the radio. These people have always been there, but in 2017-18, the algorithm became the gatekeeper. It's crazy. These days, anyone who doesn't know the algorithm doesn’t have a job."

What is the most important thing to know about the algorithm?

"The number one metric is whether you watched the video to the end. If you made a 5-minute video, and only 20 seconds gets watched, YouTube won't recommend it to other people. If you watched 4 minutes and 40 seconds, it will recommend it to lots of people. The best creators build a story that makes you feel part of an experience where you must see what happens at the end. And yet, this has led to a trend where all videos are shorter, on all platforms."

From venture capital to shoes

Baumel grew up in Haifa. After the army, he studied for one year in Florida and after returning to Israel, studied communications at the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya (now Reichman University), where he took part in the Zell Entrepreneurship Program. "After that, I founded my first startup, Bites TV, with friends, and we raised some money," he says. "It was a platform that helps content creators, TV shows, and publishers know what the audience knows and thinks about their content and about them.

"After we founded the company, I moved to New York, and from there to Silicon Valley, to the UpWest program which takes small startups, invests in them, and moves them in together. Six startups living in one house, 20 male and female founders - literally the 'Big Brother' of tech - creates amazing connections. Some of them are my good friends to this day.

"After the product was ready, I moved to Los Angeles in 2012. I didn't know anyone, but little by little, Israelis helped me to open doors. For example, I was at a Seder dinner where the hostess asked you not to sit next to people you already knew. I talked almost the whole evening to the woman on one side, and on the other side, was a fellow named Uri, who I spoke with only towards the end. And then he said, 'Come to my office and we'll talk, I think we can do things together.' A few days later, I came to his office and the sign on the door said ‘Believe.’ I go up the stairs and it was all posters and pictures of Justin Bieber. I wondered where I’d ended up, and it turned out that his partner was Bieber's manager. And so, for two years I worked in this office.

"The startup was very successful, but we had a problem: we didn't create a business model. On the one hand, we had 80 million users a month, because all the TV shows, publicists and celebrities used it, and on the other hand, they didn't want to pay, and told me to 'sell ads.' But selling advertisements is very difficult if you don't have a huge scale, and it was also very difficult to monetize what we’d invented. So, we decided to shut down."

A few months later, a childhood friend from Haifa phoned Baumel. The friend had received an offer from YouTube to open a network of channels and wanted advice on whether it was worth raising money, and how to build an investor presentation. "We met during one of my visits to Israel," says Baumel, "and he said to me: I want you to be CEO of this company I’m founding. It seemed to be a very interesting opportunity. In 2016, I became the CEO of Yoola. We are YouTube official partners, which in practice means that they send us a check once a month for 55% of the revenues on all the channels we manage, and our commission from this amount is 11%."

At a certain point, Baumel decided he was done being CEO, and became president of Yoola. At the same time, he joined venture capital fund NFX, and also serves as a consultant to Spotter, which buys YouTube back-catalogs. "They're actually taking advantage of my connections with content creators," he explains. "The company approaches content creators and says, ‘the catalog of the videos you created in the past brings in a million dollars a year, which means that over the next five years it will bring in an average of $5 million. We’ll give you a check for $4 million now.’

"From our point of view, we take the risk that maybe views will decrease, but they get the whole amount in hand, now. We don't do any promotion for their content, that's what the algorithm does. This company has raised money from Softbank and Jeff Bezos, and has already given content creators more than $750 million. We bought the 1,100 biggest channels on YouTube, including Nastya and MrBeast."

And now you’re also starting a shoe brand.

"Currently, this market is dominated by Adidas, Nike, and a few other companies. We’re working on a brand where every few months we will launch a collection with someone else interesting. It won’t depend on just one person where, if they go crazy tomorrow, the company is over and done. We’ll launch the first collection with Noah Schnapp.

It's a far cry from anything you've done so far.

"Friends ask me, 'How did you convince someone to start a shoe company with you, you've never sold a shoe'. But I love shoes (laughs). The guy has 70 million followers on Instagram and TikTok, and he recognized that we’d already done it with others."

$24.7 billion a year

According to a report published in July, the market for content creators is expected to generate $24.7 billion in 2023, a more than 14% increase in volume compared with $21.6 billion in 2022.

During our conversation, Baumel challenges some of the industry's axioms. For example, he says, "There’s no longer a distinction between an influencer, a content creator, and a celebrity. Everything has become blurred. It's over, all these definitions. They’re broken. Every celebrity today is a content creator, every influencer is a celebrity, and every content creator is an influencer. Every musician and every brand are content creators.

"Content, especially organic, will be the best way to tell a story. That's why there are now influencers who’ve started working for companies as content creators. They come to the company, sit with its team, and advise on what needs to be done. In the US, it works great."

Does this market threaten the traditional marketing and advertising market?

"I don't think so. It's true that it's much cheaper than traditional marketing, but sometimes the TikTok audience isn't the audience you need, or it's too young. So, it won't break the entire marketing matrix - it will be another piece of the pie. On the other hand, if the advertising agencies won't understand that they should work with content creators, the brands will do it themselves."

The important thing for a content creator, Baumel explains, is to find a format. "People think of 'Big Brother' and 'Survivor,' but even on social networks - TikTok, Instagram, YouTube - there are formats. The successful content creators are the ones who’ve figured it out, and brand managers need to think about how to figure it out, too.

"I'll give you an example. There's an American guy named Dylan Lemay who worked at a Cold Stone Creamery, which is one of the largest ice cream franchises in the US. The idea there is that you pick your ice cream, and then the toppings you choose are mixed in using two spades. Lemay put a camera on his head, and every day, he took a video of himself preparing the ice cream. He reached 10 million followers on TikTok with this. Then, a guy from Subway came along, and copied him by showing how he makes sandwiches - because what's cool is that you see from the point of view of the seller.

"There are many more examples of companies in the US that let employees create content which break the Internet. I haven't seen too many people doing that in Israel, but it will happen."

How would you characterize the Israeli market?

" There are good content creators, like Idan Telem, but it's more of an influencer market. It's a limited market, even though there's money in it. Advertisers really understand that it's important to work with content creators. In Israel, Instagram is stronger than in the US in terms of budgets, the numbers are just very low."

Being a content creator isn’t all about having success and a big income. There’s also a less glamorous side.

"It looks sexy and fun, but it's very difficult. These people sometimes go through difficult emotional things. At the end of the day, sometimes these are very young folks, and they get dazzled. You upload a picture, millions of people see it, and admire you. Once, you had to go through a process to get famous like that.

"When you create a video that gets fifty or one hundred thousand views, there’s a certain dopamine rush that’s very hard to replicate. And you tell yourself, I’ll expand, I’ll work with advertisers, and then you discover that you’re not making any money. You say, I’ve been working on TikTok for a year, creating content every day, they’re making money and I haven’t yet. So, the TikToker then understands they need to get a job. I learned it's very important to manage expectations when working with talents. If you don't have a specific niche that the audience connects to, you can work for years without making money."

A democratic, global, and crowded market

Baumel notes three prominent trends among content creators. The first is that content has become shorter and power has reverted to the platforms. This leads to democratization -- anyone can be a content creator -- but it also hurts lower-ranked creators. "The top people, like MrBeast and Logan Paul, have gotten a huge amount of influence and managed to take it into the commercial world; they sell snacks, hamburgers, and drinks for hundreds of millions of dollars from an audience they’ve built over years. But the long tail is getting very long: the number of creators has grown but the number of advertisers hasn’t. YouTube earns $40 billion a year from advertising. In the past, 100,000 active creators would have shared this amount but today there are 600,000 to 700,000 because it’s easier to produce content these days, and you can also simply import it from TikTok without having to edit.

"The second trend is that you don't know whose content you're seeing. Example: someone interviews Tony Robbins, extracts insight from him, and uploads it to social media. We have no idea who uploaded it, we watch something because the algorithm has recommended it. If it knows I'm interested in Tony Robbins, it will present his videos to me from all kinds of sources. " The third trend is the globalization of content. The most famous TikTok creator in the world is an Italian who doesn’t speak English [Khaby Lame - G.H.]. The most famous girl in the world is originally from Russia. The most watched show on Netflix is Korean. The market is opening up after decades of Hollywood dominating everything."

What are the challenges in this market?

"There's a crazy influx of content creators. It's getting crowded and you have to be more and more original."

Artificial intelligence takes down barriers even more

"Certainly. It helps existing creators, and it helps new creators enter. It will also make it possible to upload many languages into the same video, which will open many areas. The next step will be for the AI to provide creators with 100 ideas, and create the entire video for them."

Ultimately, there will be 200 MrBeasts and then 2,000.

"True, but I think at the end of the day people want to connect with people. To feel love, hate, admiration. Content creators will not disappear, but AI-based creators, AI-based characters, will arise. Note that digital influencers haven’t really caught on because we want real characters, and that's why the Reality genre is so successful. YouTube is one stage above Reality, and AI will empower it even more."

Do you need traditional media to succeed?

"Absolutely. I strongly believe in it. When Nastya was on the cover of Forbes at the age of five, everything changed. Harvard Business did a case study about MrBeast, the first YouTuber to achieve this status. The traditional medium is changing, but it still has power. People value something they’ve trusted for years."

Is there a template for a successful content creator ?

" No. It's true that young people have it easier, but they're not the only ones who succeed. There is, for example, someone who mows people's lawns in exchange for the right to photograph his work, and he makes $30,000 a month from it. There are also girls who read books out loud."

Eyal Baumel (40) Personal: Lives in Tel Aviv Professional: President and partner in media company Yoola, scout at venture capital fund NFX, and consultant for Spotter, which buys YouTuber back-catalogs. One thing more: Brought 40 good friends to play basketball at the Yad Eliyahu Sports Center on his 40th birthday.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 3, 2023.

