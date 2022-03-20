Jaffa penthouse sells for NIS 32m

A record price of NIS 32 million was recently paid for a penthouse in Jaffa in the Mul-Yam Yafo project, overlooking the sea, developed by Bulthaup Real Estate Investments and Capital Platinum. The apartment, which was designed by architect Pitsou Kedem, is by St. Joseph's Monastery near the French Ambassador's residence.

The penthouse comprises 390 square meters and was formed by joining three apartments together. There are also 265 square meters of balconies and the apartment overlooks the sea and has views in all directions. The price of more than NIS 100,000 per square meter is fair for the Tel Aviv area and reflects the very high demand for penthouses with large open areas - a demand that has only increased since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic.

Israel Yaacov is a real estate appraiser who specializes in supporting projects under construction.

