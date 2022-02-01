Kinneret ends January rising fast

The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) ended January rising fast after last week's snowstorms and heavy rainfall. Storm Elpis left 1.8 meters of snow on the lower level of the Hermon ski resort.

Fed by the heavy flow from the streams of the Golan Heights and Galilee mountains, the Kinneret has risen 30.5 centimeters over the past week and is now 1.48 meters from its maximum level of 208.80 meters below sea level, according to the Kinneret Authority.

However, a great deal of rain will still need to fall for the Kinneret to reach its maximum level this year, and compel the Israel Water Authority to open the Deganya dam at the southern end of the lake to prevent flooding. The dam, which allows water to flow down the southern section of the River Jordan to the Dead Sea, has not been opened since 1992.

This time last year the Kinneret was only 85 centimeters from its maximum level but ultimately fell well short after it was relatively dry in February, March and April.

This season, Central Israel including Tel Aviv has already more than its national average rainfall, while the north has had 70%-75% of the national average. Jerusalem has only had 65% of its average annual rainfall and Beersheva just 42%.

The forecast is for sunshine and blue skies on Wednesday and Thursday with heavy rains set to return on Friday and Saturday.

