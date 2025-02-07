KLM to renew Israel flights in June

Dutch carrier KLM yesterday announced that it will resume Tel Aviv - Amsterdam flights from June 1, 2025. The airline will operate seven weekly flights using Boeing 737-900 aircraft.

According to KLM's schedule, flights will depart Amsterdam each evening at 9.10pm, touching down at Ben Gurion airport in the early hours of the morning. The return flights will leave Israel at 4.45am each morning, arriving in Amsterday in the early morning.

As well as flying to the Netherlands, the return to Israel of KLM will provide passengers with a range of connection flights to 270 destinations from Schiphol airport in Amsterdam.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 7, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.