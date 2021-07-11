Melisron buys e-commerce co GROO for NIS 100m

Israeli shopping mall owner, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR), controlled by Liora Ofer, has acquired Grouper, which operates the e-commerce GROO website, for NIS 100 million including planned investments in the coming two years. GROO was formally called Groupon and was owned by the international company of the same name.

GROO began as a website offering discount coupons and has developed into a sales platform offering products and services ranging from electrical goods to tourist packages, entertainment products and much more.

According to its announcement, Melisron plans establishing a new digital arm into which Grouper will be integrated. Thus in addition to its 17 shopping malls around Israel, Melisron will also have a digital mall with an emphasis on delivery solutions (the last mile).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 11, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021