Mon: TASE recovery maintains momentum

5 Oct, 2020 17:31
The big banks, Melisron and Azrieli led the rises today but ICL fell back as the market rose for the fifth straight day.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today for the fifth straight session. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.22%, to 1,346.31 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.14%, to 1,384.54 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.15%, to 495.81 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.13%, to 355.50 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.04 billion in equities and NIS 2.02 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.262% down from Friday at NIS 3.422/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.030% higher at NIS 4.022/€.

On the market, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 5.86% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 4.03%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 3.54%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.81%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.36% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.16%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.35% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.65%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.28% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.80%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.44% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.25%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 5, 2020

