Mon: TASE recovery maintains momentum

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today for the fifth straight session. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.22%, to 1,346.31 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.14%, to 1,384.54 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.15%, to 495.81 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.13%, to 355.50 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.04 billion in equities and NIS 2.02 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.262% down from Friday at NIS 3.422/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.030% higher at NIS 4.022/€.

On the market, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 5.86% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 4.03%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 3.54%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.81%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.36% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.16%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.35% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.65%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.28% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.80%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.44% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.25%.

