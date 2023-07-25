Moody's warns on negative consequences for Israel's economy

"There is a significant risk that political and social tensions over the issue (the judicial overhaul) will continue, with negative consequences for Israel’s economy and security situation, Moody's warns in a special report today.

The international ratings agency added that the legislation could "Materially weaken the judiciary's independence and disrupt effective checks and balances between the various branches of government."

Regarding the situation of Israel's tech sector, Moody's writes, "While the slowdown reflects global trends in the sector triggered by tighter financing conditions and a degree of normalization after the pandemic, there are also signs that Israel is decoupling from global trends.

Moody's predicts annual GDP growth of 3% in Israel in 2023 and in 2024 but warns that, "Our projection does not incorporate a negative effect from a prolonged period of social and political tensions."

