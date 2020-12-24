No isolation for recovered Covid-19 Israelis back from abroad

Israelis returning from abroad who have recovered from Covid-19 are now exempt from isolating. Those interested in the exemption must obtain a document from the Ministry of Interior's Immigration and Population Authority, which cross-references data with the Ministry of Health. According to Ministry of Health data about 351,000 Israelis have recovered from Covid-19.

Since 10pm last night all Israelis returning from abroad from all countries including former 'green' low infection countries like the UAE, Seychelles and Rwanda must go into isolation in a state-run hotel.

Tens of thousands of Israelis are due to return to the country in the coming days, a far higher number than the available places in state-run hotels, so many returning travelers will be allowed to isolate at home. Those returning from the UK, South Africa and Denmark will be give higher priority in state-run hotels because of the new virus mutations prevalent in those countries.

7,000 passengers flew into Ben Gurion airport yesterday and 4,000 flew out.

As from yesterday free Covid-19 tests were introduced at Ben Gurion airport for incoming passengers. Those passengers who take the test and then another nine days later can cut their isolation to 10 days from 14 days, providing both results are negative. The tests are conducted by the Check2fly laboratory at the airport, which was opened six weeks ago.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 24, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020