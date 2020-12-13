Chevron fined NIS 3.2m for excessive Leviathan emissions

Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection has imposed a NIS 3.2 million fine on Chevron-Noble Energy for violating air emissions limits at the Leviathan offshore gas rig. This latest sanction follows a NIS 3.8 million fine that Noble Energy was handed last month for violating its permit for gas flow into the sea. The Ministry of Environmental Protection has demanded that Noble Energy act with, "transparency, responsiveness and full compliance with the terms of its emissions permit and in accordance with the Clean Air Law."

Chevron, which recently acquired Noble Energy, said, "Chevron received a notification from the Ministry of Environmental Protection and will respond after studying the issue in depth. Chevron is committed to comply with all laws including the requirements of the various permits that it has been granted by the Ministry of Environmental Protection."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 13, 2020

