Resurgence in Covid-19 cases causes concern in Israel

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Israel continues to be a cause for concern. According to figures released by the Ministry of Health this evening, so far there have been 17,863 confirmed cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in Israel, up 94 since midnight Saturday night.

298 people have died of the disease, up two from yesterday. Of the current cases, 23 people are on ventilators, up two since yesterday. 15,091 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Israel.

11,441 tests were carried out yesterday.

Despite the high number of new cases daily, schools and businesses remain open and there is no immediate intention to reverse relaxations in the lockdown. However, Israel Railways will not resume operations tomorrow as planned and there is concern that the reopening of events halls on June 15 will be delayed.

