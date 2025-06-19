Rescue flights to Israel expand beyond Europe

The rescue operation for Israelis stranded abroad began yesterday, and by the end of the first day, 24 flights by four Israeli airlines had landed in Israel, carrying almost 5,000 passengers from European destinations.

El Al has announced that two rescue flights from New York and one from Bangkok will depart for Israel tonight, making it the first airline to begin rescuing passengers from long-haul destinations. Passengers assigned to these flights have been notified.

El Al said, "Next week, and subject to receiving approvals from the state, El Al is preparing to operate rescue flights from major destinations where many El Al passengers are and to which there is high connectivity from many destinations."

From Larnaca to Haifa for $360

Air Haifa has announced the opening of ticket sales for flights from Larnaca to Haifa, starting Monday, June 23 until Thursday June 26. Four daily flights will be operated with tickets on the airline's website at a flat fare of $360.

In doing so, it becomes the first airline to allow external customers to purchase return flight tickets. Until now, Israeli airlines have prioritized their passengers, so that they board the first rescue flights according to the date of the original canceled flight, and have not allowed the purchase of tickets for rescue flights.

Air Haifa said, "Due to high demand, there are extreme loads on the website's servers, and we apologize in advance for waiting times. Our support teams are working to expand response and improve service availability. At the same time, the company continues to operate nine designated daily rescue flights for its passengers, according to lists and urgent needs. We are proud to take part in the national effort and bring as many passengers home as possible quickly and safely."

Leaving Israel: By approval of an exceptions committee

Although Israel's airspace has reopened and air traffic has returned to a limited degree, airlines are still not allowing the purchase of tickets for outbound flights. The reason for this, according to industry sources, is the desire to minimize the amount of time planes spend on the ground at Ben Gurion airport. When the plane lands in Israel, passengers disembark and it then immediately takes off for the next rescue destination, as part of the effort to bring back Israelis stranded abroad as quickly as possible.

The longer the plane is on the ground, the higher the risk that the airport will become a target. In addition, the boarding process is longer and more complex than disembarkation, so delays expose passengers and planes to unnecessary risk.

From tomorrow, departure from Israel will be allowed on individual flights, subject to approval by an exceptions committee appointed by the Ministry of Transport. The committee is designed to examine requests from citizens, tourists and diplomats to leave the country during the emergency period. Due to security considerations, the number of seats on departing flights is limited, and takeoffs will be carried out with only partial occupancy, to reduce the time the plane spends on the ground. Anyone wishing to leave Israel must submit a form and justify the request, which will be examined individually by the committee.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 19, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.