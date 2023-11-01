SAP provides war grants to Israeli employees in combat zones

Business software developer SAP is supporting its Israeli employees during the war. The company, which employs around 900 workers in Israel, will grant them and their families a one-time war grant under the following terms: Employees living in areas that the Home Front Command had evacuated (close to the Gaza Strip or on the Lebanese border) will receive a one-time grant of NIS 6,500 per family member. In other words, a married employee with two children will receive a grant of NIS 26,000. Employees who reside within the 40-kilometer radius of the Gaza border and have not been evacuated from their homes will receive a one-time grant worth NIS 2,600 per family member.

RELATED ARTICLES Intel to pay Israel employees $5,000 war grant

SAP provides these monetary grants to assist its Israeli employees suffering from the fighting on the country's northern and southern borders. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life experienced by the State of Israel these past few weeks and express our deepest support for the afflicted families and individuals. SAP is committed to helping its associates and their families in Israel during this time," said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP Worldwide, on his LinkedIn account.

Furthermore, concomitantly with the war grant for its employees, SAP has donated €250,000 (NIS 1 million) to the Magen David Adom (MDA) organization and presented an additional financial contribution to the Alon and Ella Association, which caters to the immediate needs of families from the Gaza border settlements. SAP, along with the SAP workers union, purchased agricultural goods directly from farmers from the southern border and the Gaza Strip settlements worth hundreds of thousands of shekels. The produce has been donated to various aid associations and NGOs assisting evacuees, as well as IDF soldiers.

In the volunteering arena, SAP development teams set up a dedicated platform right at the beginning of the war to define needs and coordinate volunteering projects and civilian initiatives in the field. Accordingly, all employees partake and enroll. Some employees volunteer in the Yad Sarah Association and other civilian ventures, like helping the wounded and their families in hospitals; others collect donations, clothing and equipment, cook meals and transport them directly to the soldiers and base camps.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 1, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.