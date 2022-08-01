Selina opens hostels in Metula and Mitzpe Ramon

International hospitality company Selina, which was founded in 2015 by Israeli entrepreneurs Rafael Museri and Daniel Rudasevski, has opened at two new locations in Israel - the Selina Desert Garden in Mitzpe Ramon in the Negev and the Selina Metula in the Upper Galilee.

Selina said that it opened eight new properties in the second quarter in Greece, Australia, Portugal, Panama, Morocco and the US, as well as Israel. Selina said that its portfolio now includes over 159 open or secured properties across 25 countries and 6 continents.

The Selina Desert Garden has 20 glamping tents and a large Bedouin tent, while the Selina Metula has large selection of individual and shared rooms. These two new hotels joint Selina's existing seven properties in the country.

Selina cofounder and CEO Rafael Museri said, "We are excited to continue Selina’s expansion across six continents, enabling us to further immerse our brand’s programming, events, recreation, restaurants and nightlife into the fabric of local communities with destinations that are authentic and relevant to locals and travelers alike. In doing so, we are able to create value for local real estate owners, jobs for local residents and dynamic, engaging travel experiences for our loyal network of adventure seekers, remote workers, and digital nomads. The breadth of our portfolio and customer base together with the improvements we're making to our platform help to drive revenue during high and low travel seasons and give us confidence that we will continue to be able to scale responsibly and in a sustainable manner over the coming years."

In December 2021, Selina agreed a SPAC merger with BOA Acquisition Corp. to list on the NYSE at a company valuation of $1.2 billion. Completion of the merger has been delayed until the third quarter of 2022 due to the current market conditions.

