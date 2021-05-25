Shekel at strongest against dollar since January

The shekel is strengthening today against the dollar and against the euro. In afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate was down 0.55% at NIS 3.241/$ and the shekel-euro rate was down 0.20% at NIS 3.972/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.123% from Friday, at NIS 3.259/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.030% higher, at NIS 3.980/€.

The shekel is trading at its strongest against the dollar since mid-January. In part this reflects the strength of Israel's economy with the fighting in Gaza ended and Covid-19 fading fast after the successful vaccination rollout.

Prico Risk Management and Investments CEO Yossi Fraiman said, "The strengthening of the world's main currencies against the dollar, led by the euro and sterling, alongside the positive trend in global markets is resulting in the selling of foreign currency and the appreciation of the shekel."

He added, "The Bank of Israel has chosen to reduce the scale of its activities on the local foreign currency market - activities that in less than five months have seen it use up two thirds of the annual foreign currency purchases that it announced at the start of the year. In our estimation, maintaining the profitability of exports and halting the appreciation of the shekel below the NIS 3.20/$ level will require the Bank of Israel to soon announce the enlargement of the framework for buying fpreign currency above the level of $30 billion, otherwise the bank is likely to have used the full amount within the next few months.

