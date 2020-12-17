Shekel continues gains against dollar after Fed rate call

The shekel is strengthening today against the dollar and weakening against the euro. In afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel was down 0.22% against the dollar at NIS 3.246/$ and up 0.09% against the euro at NIS 3.969/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.061% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.253/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.184% higher, at NIS 3.965/€.

The dollar is weaker against all the world's major currencies as well as the shekel after the US Federal Reserve last night, as expected, kept the interest rate unchanged at between 0% and 0.25% and reaffirmed its commitment to continuing buying bonds.

The shekel remains strong, despite significant interventions by the Bank of Israel to buy foreign currency. The Israeli currency is boosted by the country's widening balance of payments surplus and new figures suggesting that the damage to Israel's economy by the Covid-19 crisis was less than previously thought with the economy only contracting by 2.8% in the first nine months of the year. According to the latest Ministry of Finance forecast, Israel's economy is expected to contract 4.2% in 2020, a rosier prediction than its previous estimate of a 4.8% contraction.

