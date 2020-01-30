Shekel gains as BoI reiterates forex purchase plans

The shekel is strengthening today against the dollar and against the euro after Bank of Israel Governor Prof. Amir Yaron stressed that he will continue with foreign currency purchases to weaken the shekel. In afternoon inter-bank trading the shekel-dollar exchange rate is down 0.23% at NIS 3.4499/$ and down 0.04% against the euro at NIS 3.803/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.087% from Tuesday at NIS 3.458/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.047% at NIS 3.804/€.

The Bank of Israel has been purchasing large amounts of foreign currency in recent months as part of a policy to counter the effect of speculators - an estimated $7 billion in the past three months.

Yesterday Yaron said there is no limit to how much foreign currency the Bank of Israel might buy. "The volume is not the decisive criterion. The Bank of Israel intervened in the past when it was expensive. It's more the principle of whether we should intervene in order to support an exchange rate that supports targets. The cumulative shekel appreciation was the second steepest last year, after the Russian currency. But we see that since the intervention began, almost all of the currencies have strengthened against the dollar, and we've stayed in the same place. We're also examining how the players in the economy are coping in the exchange rate conditions."

He added, "Right now, the correct tool we see is intervening in foreign currency, because the interest rate is a broad tool, and we do see proper economic activity. We saw the points that intervention gives us in comparison with the use of the interest rate tool. If there is a broader downturn, there will be a more concrete need for the interest rate lowering tool."

