Shekel gains to new 24-year record against dollar

The shekel is again strengthening today against the dollar and against the euro. In afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel was down 0.38% against the dollar at NIS 3.222/$ and down 0.68% against the euro at NIS 3.927/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.523% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.234/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.091% lower, at NIS 3.954/€.

The shekel has hit a new 24-year old record against the dollar and is trading at rates not seen since November 1996, despite purchases of hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign currency by the Bank of Israel yesterday to moderate the shekels gains. The Bank of Israel has bought $17 billion in foreign currency since the start of 2020 during which time the shekel has appreciated by nearly 7% against the dollar. Despite the strengthening of the shekel and the Covid-19 crisis, exports have only fallen by 6% so far this year in US dollar terms.

Most economists expect the shekel to continue strengthening despite Israel's political chaos and lack of budget for the second consecutive year. The tech boom caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the closed skies preventing Israelis from traveling abroad, strong foreign investment in Israel and the hedging of Israeli institutional investors, buying shares on overseas stock exchanges are all strengthening the Israeli currency.

