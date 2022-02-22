Shekel weakens as Russia occupies enclaves

The shekel is weakening today against the dollar after reports that Russian troops have moved into eastern Ukraine. In afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel exchange rate is up 0.36% against the dollar at NIS 3.222/$ and up 0.32% against the euro at NIS 3.654/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.532% from Friday, at NIS 3.210/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.317% higher at NIS 3.643/€.

RELATED ARTICLES BoI keeps rate unchanged, but hikes coming soon

The shekel is weakening today as investors prefer safe haven currencies, especially the dollar, as the Russia-Ukraine crisis intensifies.

Yesterday the Bank Of Israel announced that it would begin a gradual process of raising interest rates in the coming weeks. The next interest rate announcement is on April 11 and analysts expect the rate will rise then from 0.1% to 0.25%, assuming that the US Federal Reserve raises interest rates next month.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 22, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.