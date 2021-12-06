Shikun & Binui wins PPP tender for Israel's largest solar field

The inter-ministerial tenders committee has announced that it has chosen the bid submitted by Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) to build Israel's largest-ever solar energy field.

The PPP project is to finance, plan, build, operate and maintain and transfer to the state an installation in Dimona to produce 300 megawatt of electricity from solar energy using photovoltaic technology. The project also includes a 210 megawatt hour storage facility. The winning bid had a price of NIS 0.0858 per kilowatt hour. This compares with a recent tender for dual use of a solar field issued by the Public Utilities (Electricity) Authority, which received ca price of NIS 0.1705 per kilowatt hour.

The photovoltaic field in Dimona will cover an area of 750 acres and will help Israel reach its target of producing 30% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 6, 2021.

