Strengthening shekel powers ahead

The shekel is strengthening today against the dollar and against the euro. In afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is down 0.18% against the dollar at NIS 3.531/$ and down 0.50% against the euro at 3.935/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.085% at NIS 3.537/$ from Monday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.318% at 3.954/€.

The shekel continues to trade at its strongest levels for 15 months against the dollar and at its strongest against the euro since June 2017. The strength of the Israeli economy and quantitative easement in the US have all strengthened the shekel.

There is no longer talk of a rate hike, even though the Bank of Israel Research Department still sees a rate rise this quarter. But with inflation now below the annual target range of between 1% and 3%, a rate hike looks unlikely. However, Excellence Nessuah chief economist Amir Kahanovich in his weekly survey observes that even a small rate cut would be unlikely to halt the strengthening of the shekel.

