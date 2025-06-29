search
Sun: TASE resumes record-breaking rally

29 Jun, 2025 17:42
Globes correspondent

Clal Insurance and Phoenix led the strong gains today as energy stocks Orman and Enlight declined.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.50% to 2,948.24 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.03% to 3,012.44 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.26% to 521.94 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.22% to 407.03 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.05 billion in equities and NIS 2.48 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.294% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.392/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.161% lower, at NIS 3.975/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.86% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.92%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.61%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.99%.

Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 4.98% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, and Phoenix Financial Ltd. (TASE: PHOE) rose 3.51%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.81% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.84%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 3.75% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 3.02%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.05%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.85% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.17%.

