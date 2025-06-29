Sun: TASE resumes record-breaking rally

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.50% to 2,948.24 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.03% to 3,012.44 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.26% to 521.94 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.22% to 407.03 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.05 billion in equities and NIS 2.48 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.294% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.392/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.161% lower, at NIS 3.975/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.86% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.92%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.61%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.99%.

Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 4.98% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, and Phoenix Financial Ltd. (TASE: PHOE) rose 3.51%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.81% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.84%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 3.75% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 3.02%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.05%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.85% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.17%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 29, 2025.

