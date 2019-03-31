Sun: Tel Aviv 35 Index up 5.3% in Q1

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.01% to 1,542.80 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.97% to 1,418.03 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.71% to 382.19 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.12% to 355.62 points. Trading turnover was NIS 505.8 million. The Tel aviv 35 Index rose 5.3% in the first quarter of 2019.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.110% on Friday at NIS 3.632/$ from Thursday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.228% at 4.078/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 5.1% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 4.23%. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 3.93% and The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 3.88% after posting strong fourth quarter results. Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 1.49% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.74%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.92%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.50% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.46%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.07% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.49%.

