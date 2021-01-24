Sun: Teva bucks market

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.33%, to 1,591.77 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.26%, to 1,641.65 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.06%, to 602.43 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.01%, to 372.06 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.04 billion in equities and NIS 1.54 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate unchanged at 3.280/$ on Friday, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.043% higher, at NIS 3.987/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market, falling 1.14% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.42%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.84% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 2.33%.

Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 4.08% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 2.93%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.02% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.69%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA), which rose 3.56% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN), which rose 0.52%, were the only two shares to gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT; TASE: GILT) continued its recent sharp rises, and was up 11.3% today.

