Survey finds Carrefour hypermarkets are Israel's cheapest

The cheapest basket of products in Israeli supermarkets in June 2023 was in the Carrefour hyper-supermarket format and the most expensive was in Super Yuda, according to the basic product basket formulated by the Ministry of Economy and Industry and the Central Bureau of Statistics, and based on the reports of the chains from the Pricez website. The average price of the basic product basket in June 2023 was NIS 988 - about NIS 40 more than in June 2022 and about NIS 10 more than in May 2023.

The cost of the basket at Carrefour hyper-supermarket branches was NIS 865, but it should be noted that at this stage the format only operates on the periphery of three cities: Beit Shemesh, Netanya and Ra'anana. However, there are about 50 Carrefour City branches - which are smaller, and within cities, where the average shopping basket is lower than that of Shufersal Deal, the discount format of Israel's largest food retailer.

The most expensive basket of products in Super Yuda cost NIS 1,158 in June, the survey found, NIS 293 and 34% more expensive than the cheapest basket of goods. In the online stores that were surveyed the average price for the basket of goods was NIS 950 and the gap between the cheapest (Rami Levy) and most expensive (Mahsenei Hashuk) basket of online goods was 12% or NIS 103.

No good news on the cost of living

There was no news on the cost of living compared with the previous month. In June there was an increase in the price of the basic basket of products at 72% of chains and only three chains showed a decrease - Shuk Hamehadrin, where the price of the basket fell by 1.6% (NIS 16), Mega Be'Ir (1.7% (NIS 17) and Yeinot Bitan Be'Ir 1.9% (NIS 19). Shufersal Deal had the biggest rise in the basket of 11% (NIS 99).

The basket comprised basic products that are best sellers and make up a significant share of household expenses. The basket includes 68 products ranging from milk and dairy products, bread, meat and fish, dry foods, fruit and vegetables, and toiletries and cleaning products.

All categories showed a price increase, with the exception of fruit and vegetables, which fell by 1.6%. Eggs, milk and dairy products and dry foods showed the highest increase, of between 1.9% and 1.4% (NIS 0.99 and NIS 3.9 respectively).

The basic basket of products was formed by the Central Bureau of Statistics and the Ministry of Economy and Industry and was launched in June 2018, and is based on data from the Pricez website. Monitoring the basket aims at encouraging competition for the lowest basket price among the players in the market and allowing consumers simple and accessible information regarding the prices of consumer products frequently purchased by them.

